Previous
Next
Șotron by tiss
123 / 365

Șotron

This thing is actually white, but they added some neon-y chalk color to it, which makes it look pretty cool imo.
29th May 2024 29th May 24

Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise