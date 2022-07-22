Previous
I talked to the pigs and then I ate a pork burger by tunia
I talked to the pigs and then I ate a pork burger

Our local 4H Fair is always a fun place to visit.
22nd July 2022

Tunia McClure

@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
Louise & Ken
Ahh the pink porker! Not a vegan myself, I would have done the same and enjoyed it!
July 20th, 2022  
