Photo 2134
I talked to the pigs and then I ate a pork burger
Our local 4H Fair is always a fun place to visit.
22nd July 2022
22nd Jul 22
Tunia McClure
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
365
Louise & Ken
Ahh the pink porker! Not a vegan myself, I would have done the same and enjoyed it!
July 20th, 2022
