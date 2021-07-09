Previous
Mr Fox by ubobohobo
Photo 2174

Mr Fox

Mr Fox looking very innocent in amongst the foxgloves was judged Best Handcraft entry at our QCWA Division Finals day which was hosted by our branch today. Some people are so talented.
9th July 2021 9th Jul 21

Margaret Pengelly

@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
Photo Details

