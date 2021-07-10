Previous
Next
In Sunset's Glow by ubobohobo
Photo 2175

In Sunset's Glow

My feisty little willy wagtail friend is making his final proclamation of the day, "Hear ye! Hear ye! I'm King of this piece of the garden."
10th July 2021 10th Jul 21

Margaret Pengelly

@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
595% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
they are rather precocious aren't they
July 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise