Photo 2175
In Sunset's Glow
My feisty little willy wagtail friend is making his final proclamation of the day, "Hear ye! Hear ye! I'm King of this piece of the garden."
10th July 2021
10th Jul 21
Margaret Pengelly
@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
they are rather precocious aren't they
July 10th, 2021
