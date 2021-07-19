Previous
Next
Brolga Story by ubobohobo
Photo 2197

Brolga Story

"The cows came. We fled. Up, up and away to the safety of the distant hill paddock."
The result of having only seconds to capture the rapidly unfolding story.
19th July 2021 19th Jul 21

Margaret Pengelly

@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
601% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise