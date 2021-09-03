Previous
Monto by ubobohobo
Photo 2245

Monto

QCWA Divisional meeting today in Monto. Loved this new mural in the main street. Great to see the town coming alive again after many years in rural decline.
3rd September 2021 3rd Sep 21

Margaret Pengelly

@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
