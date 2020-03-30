Sign up
Photo 975
Urban Swamp...safe distance walking Finn!
More fun with my cell phone, making something very murky, muddy and blah into something more pleasing (i hope). So good to see some blue skies today!
30th March 2020
30th Mar 20
1
1
Ukandie!
ace
@ukandie1
2017 on 365 is a blend of experimenting with photography and documenting my life....my gritty b&w shots can be found on Instagram Just a Brit...
1176
photos
139
followers
46
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950U
Taken
30th March 2020 10:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chicago
,
galewood
Junko Y
ace
I'm fascinated by the "X" the tree and its reflection makes. What an intriguing composition and the color tones set such a mood.
March 31st, 2020
