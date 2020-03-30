Previous
Next
Urban Swamp...safe distance walking Finn! by ukandie1
Photo 975

Urban Swamp...safe distance walking Finn!

More fun with my cell phone, making something very murky, muddy and blah into something more pleasing (i hope). So good to see some blue skies today!
30th March 2020 30th Mar 20

Ukandie!

ace
@ukandie1
2017 on 365 is a blend of experimenting with photography and documenting my life....my gritty b&w shots can be found on Instagram Just a Brit...
267% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Junko Y ace
I'm fascinated by the "X" the tree and its reflection makes. What an intriguing composition and the color tones set such a mood.
March 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise