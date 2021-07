That Insta Moment!

This evening my daughter, and I walked with our dog 'Finn' to the Rainbow Cone Ice Cream truck which for the next two weeks is parked about 20 minutes from us. Whist Nik ordered I observed . Had to use my cell phone as whilst Finn has learned a lot of manners, he is not the most patient when it comes to waiting.



Thoroughly enjoyed the ice cream, we walked to long way home to walk it off!



Thanks to everyone's warm messages yesterday :)