Day 52 - Mardi Gras by unicornlover0109
Day 52 - Mardi Gras

New Orleans is on my bucket list of places I want to visit.
We had a trip planned in 2021 for my 60th birthday but had to cancel due to COVID.
Can’t wait to plan another time to go.
Happy Mardi Gras!!
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Lisa B

ace
@unicornlover0109
I am a working wife, grandmother and mom. We have 8 grandchildren, so look out - they will defiantly make their way into my 365 Challenge....
Kathy ace
It's an exciting town. Nice display of Mardi Gras goodies.
February 21st, 2023  
Pammy Joy
Love the colours
February 21st, 2023  
