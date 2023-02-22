Previous
Next
Day 53 - A Beautiful Sight by unicornlover0109
53 / 365

Day 53 - A Beautiful Sight

The view from the upper level of my office.
A windy view of the mountains in the near distance.
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Lisa B

ace
@unicornlover0109
I am a working wife, grandmother and mom. We have 8 grandchildren, so look out - they will defiantly make their way into my 365 Challenge....
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pammy Joy
Absolutely beautiful 😍
February 22nd, 2023  
Wendy Stout ace
Great view
February 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise