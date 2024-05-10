Sign up
Previous
34 / 365
New star on the stage
I found him on my terrace. I don't really like the background, but it was the choice of the photo model.
10th May 2024
10th May 24
1
1
vaidas
ace
@vaidasguogis
Newbie who likes to explore to find out what he really likes. I am from Lithuania. Just before the New Year, a random article about photography...
175
photos
49
followers
103
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Plan B
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
10th May 2024 12:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Super detail… what a great find
May 10th, 2024
