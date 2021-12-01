Previous
Just Another Raindrops by velina
1 / 365

Just Another Raindrops

Starting my project with this photo of raindrops on my car window. Busy traffic on my way to kindergarden :)
1st December 2021 1st Dec 21

Velina

@velina
If photography isn't fun, you are doing something wrong. :) I am from Varna, Bulgaria, 38 years old, married with 2 children - 6 year old...
