197 / 365
Purity
One of my favourite flowers
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
2
1
Velina
@velina
I completed this project in 2012, just after I bought my first DSLR. Now I take photos mostly with my mobile, but my love for...
197
photos
45
followers
87
following
53% complete
View this month »
190
191
192
193
194
195
196
197
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
My 365 project
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
9th June 2024 4:22pm
Tags
white
,
nature
,
flower
,
hydrangea
,
purity
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
June 16th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
so delicate and beautiful
June 16th, 2024
