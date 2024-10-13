Previous
Ready, go! by velina
199 / 365

Ready, go!

After kindergarten with my little Capricorn girl.

I can’t believe she is soon turning six (in less than three months). Time flies so fast, so we have to cherish every moment of “the simple things” in life. We do enjoyed the walk that day and our “girls” time together 😊
