199 / 365
Ready, go!
After kindergarten with my little Capricorn girl.
I can’t believe she is soon turning six (in less than three months). Time flies so fast, so we have to cherish every moment of “the simple things” in life. We do enjoyed the walk that day and our “girls” time together 😊
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
Velina
@velina
I completed this project in 2012, just after I bought my first DSLR. Now I take photos mostly with my mobile, but my love for...
54% complete
