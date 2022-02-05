Previous
Up in the air by velina
67 / 365

Up in the air

We had a family Saturday walk by the sea today and it was very refreshing. I always like to be in touch with nature and today I had received some vitamin sea :) Trees in winter have their own charm, looking fabulous against the blue sky.
5th February 2022 5th Feb 22

Velina

@velina
I completed this project in 2012, just after I bought my first DSLR. Now I take photos mostly with my mobile, but my love for...
18% complete

View this month »

