Border Collie Playing Ball by veronicalevchenko
Border Collie Playing Ball

Day 5 - Saiga Playing Ball

My mom was throwing the ball for my border collie, so it was a perfect opportunity for pictures. Border collies naturally have that intense star waiting for their ball to be thrown. I got that perfect sunlight shot too.
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Veronica

@veronicalevchenko
