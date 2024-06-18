Sign up
16 / 365
City Windows
Day 16 - While in New York I went to look at the Hudson River sunset. As I was walking back I noticed this really cool display with windows and the sky.
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
Veronica
@veronicalevchenko
Hello, I am newbie here but I have always been interested in photography and have typically used my smartphone to take photos. Over the years...
Photo Details
Tags
windows
city
