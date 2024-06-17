Previous
Crepuscular Rays in Vineyard by veronicalevchenko
15 / 365

Crepuscular Rays in Vineyard

Day 15 - My try at crepuscular rays in a vineyard with baby grapes coming in
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Veronica

@veronicalevchenko
Hello, I am newbie here but I have always been interested in photography and have typically used my smartphone to take photos. Over the years...
4% complete

Photo Details

