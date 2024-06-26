Previous
White Bark Aspen by veronicalevchenko
24 / 365

White Bark Aspen

Day 24 - I have this pretty Aspen in my backyard. I have always been a huge fan of white bark trees.
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hello, I am newbie here but I have always been interested in photography and have typically used my smartphone to take photos. Over the years...
6% complete

Mark St Clair ace
Like your POV
June 26th, 2024  
