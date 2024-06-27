Previous
Red White & Blue Wreath by veronicalevchenko
25 / 365

Red White & Blue Wreath

Day 25 - Red White & Blue Wreath. I don't know about you but I am getting ready and getting prepared for one of my favorite holidays. The 4th of July!
27th June 2024 27th Jun 24

Firebird325

Photo Details

