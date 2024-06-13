Previous
Statue of Liberty by veronicalevchenko
11 / 365

Statue of Liberty

Day 11 - Statue of Liberty

It has been a dream of mine for many years to visit the Statue of Liberty and I finally made it to see my Liberty!!! I will never forget this moment and will always remember her beauty.
13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

Veronica

