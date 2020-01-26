Previous
Zanzibar pier by vincent24
Photo 686

Zanzibar pier

What does take them at sunrise through the building at the harbor of Zanzibar Main city stown city. That was my last trip in Africa before corona.
26th January 2020

Vincent

@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
