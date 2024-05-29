Previous
Gateway to after the rain by vincent24
Gateway to after the rain

As I was biking back home from work yesterday, the sun made a welcomed appearance after a spell of rain. I paused to capture this moment at an old, weathered gate, its stone pillars bearing graffiti and the marks of time. The light played beautifully on the red stone, creating a contrast between the shadows and the sunlit path beyond. The lush greenery framed the scene, and in the distance, a lone figure walked away, adding a sense of depth and tranquility to the photograph. This fleeting moment of sunlight after the rain felt like a serene punctuation to the day's end.
