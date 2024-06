Blurred Realities

Walking through the streets of Darmstadt yesterday, I captured a moment where reality and fiction seamlessly intertwined. In the photograph, a man strides past a wall adorned with street art depicting intense, almost lifelike holiwoodian face.



It is the reflection in the glass that blurs the boundaries between the real and the imagined. The man's reflection merges with the painted figures, creating a surreal tableau where it is difficult to discern where the street ends and the art begins.