Tango: life imitates art by vincent24
Photo 938

Tango: life imitates art

Today, during a tango milonga at Tana in Mannheim, I captured a moment that juxtaposes the real and the artistic. In the foreground, a photo of a miniature couple dancing elegantly is held up, perfectly aligned with the lively scene unfolding behind it. The room buzzed with the passion and rhythm of tango, as couples moved across the floor, lost in the music and each other. One couple, particularly striking with the woman in a red dress, danced close and connected, mirroring the miniature dancers in the photograph.
30th May 2024 30th May 24

Vincent

Annie D ace
great image - sounds like it was fun and lively
May 31st, 2024  
