Photo 765
Where is the Christ
Spend time looking where to reach this statute in Pomarico
5th October 2020
5th Oct 20
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Tags
italy
,
pomarico
