Photo 802
Just after the rain
First post since a long time….
On that day, i went to Frankfurt to see a dance show at one of my preferred festival: sommerwerft.de
On the way to frankfurt, it was very cloudy and it had rained for some part of the day! As I approached the city and crossed the Main river, I noted that beautiful evening light.
I decided to stop, and get out of the car to take a few photos.
As soon, as I start walking, I start raining like hell!! But not for long.
Directly after the rain, the sun and beautiful light reappeared. Making the wet floor shining,
I first noted the nice reflection on the building. This is the seat of the European Central Bank, The facade reflects the sky admirably.
I took a few photos of the building for far (400m) and then continue walking closer to it.
At this point, I noted the nice reflection. And just waited for people to pass by.
I took about 12 photos on this spot, downs-selected 3. And published one!
2nd August 2021
2nd Aug 21
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Tags
street
,
germany
,
frankfurt
