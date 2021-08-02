Previous
Just after the rain by vincent24
Just after the rain

First post since a long time….

On that day, i went to Frankfurt to see a dance show at one of my preferred festival: sommerwerft.de

On the way to frankfurt, it was very cloudy and it had rained for some part of the day! As I approached the city and crossed the Main river, I noted that beautiful evening light.

I decided to stop, and get out of the car to take a few photos.

As soon, as I start walking, I start raining like hell!! But not for long.

Directly after the rain, the sun and beautiful light reappeared. Making the wet floor shining,

I first noted the nice reflection on the building. This is the seat of the European Central Bank, The facade reflects the sky admirably.

I took a few photos of the building for far (400m) and then continue walking closer to it.

At this point, I noted the nice reflection. And just waited for people to pass by.

I took about 12 photos on this spot, downs-selected 3. And published one!
2nd August 2021 2nd Aug 21

Vincent

