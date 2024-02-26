Previous
prints from Sao Tome by vincent24
Photo 834

prints from Sao Tome

Prints done for a photo club gathering on the theme Africa.
I brought some prints from my trip to Sao Tome
26th February 2024 26th Feb 24

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
