Photo 846
Rearview
A rectangular rearview mirror captures a sliver of the city street behind a car. Buildings line the road, their details mirrored in the reflective surface. Stoplights and distant traffic blur into streaks of color, hinting at the flow of urban life.
12th March 2024
12th Mar 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
