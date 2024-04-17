Previous
Printing session by vincent24
Photo 886

Printing session

“A photograph doesn’t feel real until it is a tangible physical object I can hold in my hand.” – Stephen Johnson

Printing session. Always quite exciting to have a A2 print of a photo. Many details revealed when printing at that large format.
17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Vincent
242% complete

