Macro & Rain by vincent24
Photo 885

Macro & Rain

Macro was the theme of our monthly photo walk. But as the rain came during the walk, we added the "rain" into the theme of the walk... So this is my abstract attempt to combine macro and rain...
16th April 2024 16th Apr 24

Vincent

@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now.
Photo Details

