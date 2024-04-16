Sign up
Photo 885
Macro & Rain
Macro was the theme of our monthly photo walk. But as the rain came during the walk, we added the "rain" into the theme of the walk... So this is my abstract attempt to combine macro and rain...
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
1
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details
Tags
macro
,
rain
,
abstract-79
