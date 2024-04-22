Sign up
Photo 421
People reflection
Today, I initiate it the people-30 challenge, and indicated reflection as the theme. This is an initial photo of for colleagues that correspond to this theme .
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
1
0
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
1782
photos
57
followers
54
following
115% complete
414
415
416
417
418
419
420
421
40
887
888
889
420
890
421
891
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
for challenge
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
22nd April 2024 11:49am
Tags
mirror
,
reflection
,
people
,
challenge
,
people-30
Lesley
ace
I really like this
April 22nd, 2024
