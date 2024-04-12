Sign up
Previous
Photo 418
Cotonou in a collage
For the MFPAC challenge… a first try
Photos taken in March 2025 during a visit of the lacustre village of Ganvié near Cotonou in Benin, Africa.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49046/collage-those-forgotten-favorites
12th April 2024
12th Apr 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Tags
benin
,
cotonou
,
mfpiac-129
