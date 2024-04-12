Previous
Cotonou in a collage by vincent24
Photo 418

Cotonou in a collage

For the MFPAC challenge… a first try

Photos taken in March 2025 during a visit of the lacustre village of Ganvié near Cotonou in Benin, Africa.

12th April 2024 12th Apr 24

Photo Details

