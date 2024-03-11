Sign up
Photo 845
diagonal of light
Close-up of a row of small, warm-toned lights embedded in a weathered brick wall. The lights cast a soft glow on the textured surface of the bricks, highlighting the imperfections and character of the wall.
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
0
0
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
1722
photos
54
followers
50
following
231% complete
838
839
840
841
842
843
844
845
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
11th March 2024 11:54pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
lights
,
weathered
,
wall
,
closeup
,
texture
,
character
,
imperfections
,
atmosphere
,
interiordesign
,
warmlight
