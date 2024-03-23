Previous
Tree in Capodimonte by vincent24
Photo 859

Tree in Capodimonte

This photo captures a view in Naples, Italy. A large tree grows next to a building in the Capodimonte area. In Napoli.
23rd March 2024 23rd Mar 24

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
235% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise