Photo 859
Tree in Capodimonte
This photo captures a view in Naples, Italy. A large tree grows next to a building in the Capodimonte area. In Napoli.
23rd March 2024
23rd Mar 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now.
365
RICOH GR III
23rd March 2024 4:18pm
tree
italy
architecture
building
naples
capodimonte
