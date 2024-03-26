Sign up
Photo 863
Napoli rainy street
A catch from a small street of people walking in Napoli old city centre during a rainy day
26th March 2024
26th Mar 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
26th March 2024 1:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
rain
,
people
,
rainy
,
napoli
,
street-111
