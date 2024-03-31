Sign up
Photo 869
Dancing by the sea
Photo taken from outside the dancing room, with the Mediterranean Sea reflecting on the window. My silhouette create a shape in which we can see dancing couples and well dressed tangeras,
31st March 2024
31st Mar 24
Vincent
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
dance
tango
carry
carillon
marseille
