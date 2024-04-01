Sign up
Photo 869
That tree - by day
A lone tree stands on a grassy cliffside overlooking the Mediterranean see. The sky is clear and blue, and the sun shines through the tree’s leaves. A wooden fence runs along the edge of the cliff for safety.
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details
1
365
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
1st April 2024 11:35am
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
sky
,
sunlight
,
blue
,
coast
,
fence
,
view
,
scenic
,
landscape
,
seaside
,
cliff
,
travel
,
mediterranean
