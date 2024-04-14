Sign up
Photo 883
Ski Touring in Saas Fee
Photo taken during the ascent to Allalinhorn summit, culminating at 4027m above sea level. With a wonderful landscape in the background, including the famous Matterhorn.
We were a group of 8, with two guides. I took that photo at about 3900m. The air is quite thin at this altitude, which make each step counting like a staircase.
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
0
0
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
1772
photos
57
followers
54
following
242% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
14th April 2024 11:20am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
landscape
,
ski
,
matterhorn
,
alps
,
touring
,
sportsaction20
,
landscape-67
,
allaninhorn
,
swizterland
