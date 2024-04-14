Previous
Ski Touring in Saas Fee by vincent24
Ski Touring in Saas Fee

Photo taken during the ascent to Allalinhorn summit, culminating at 4027m above sea level. With a wonderful landscape in the background, including the famous Matterhorn.

We were a group of 8, with two guides. I took that photo at about 3900m. The air is quite thin at this altitude, which make each step counting like a staircase.
14th April 2024

Vincent

