Photo 996
Tango with Fairy Lights
This photo, taken yesterday at the Delirio Milonga in Frankfurt, captures a couple deeply engrossed in a tango dance.
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
Vincent
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Tags
photography
dance
passion
lights
romance
embrace
fairy
tango
milonga
frankfurt
intimacy
Boxplayer
Atmosphere. Yes.
July 7th, 2024
Wendy
lovely. His expression is perfect. Fav
July 7th, 2024
