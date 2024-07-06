Previous
Tango with Fairy Lights by vincent24
Tango with Fairy Lights

This photo, taken yesterday at the Delirio Milonga in Frankfurt, captures a couple deeply engrossed in a tango dance.
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Vincent

@vincent24
Boxplayer ace
Atmosphere. Yes.
July 7th, 2024  
Wendy ace
lovely. His expression is perfect. Fav
July 7th, 2024  
