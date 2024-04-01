Sign up
Previous
Photo 427
Viaduc des Eaux-Salées
The Viaduc des Eaux-Salées bridge is a long, concrete railway bridge that spans the blue waters of the Mediterranean Sea in Carry le Rouet, a town located near Marseille, France.
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
0
0
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
1750
photos
54
followers
50
following
116% complete
View this month »
420
421
422
423
424
425
426
427
Latest from all albums
863
864
865
866
867
868
869
427
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Others
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
1st April 2024 11:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
blue
,
water
,
sea
,
france
,
railway
,
concrete
,
le
,
mediterranean
,
carry
,
des
,
marseille
,
viaduc
,
eaux-salées
,
rouet
Leave a Comment
