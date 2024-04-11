Previous
tango by vincent24
Some couples dancing Tango at a milonga in the academia in Frankfurt. There is a TV screen in the dance room and I used this reflection. Instead of giving a mirror effect, I use the tv screen to show two additional couples dancing.
Vincent

