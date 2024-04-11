Sign up
Photo 429
tango
Some couples dancing Tango at a milonga in the academia in Frankfurt. There is a TV screen in the dance room and I used this reflection. Instead of giving a mirror effect, I use the tv screen to show two additional couples dancing.
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
0
0
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Others
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
11th April 2024 12:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tv
,
reflection
,
screen
,
dancing
,
tango
,
milonga
,
frankfurt
