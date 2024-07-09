Sign up
Photo 478
Abstract Lights in the Park
I used intentional camera movement (ICM) to capture the atmosphere after the Spain-France soccer game public viewing, the lights come from biker leaving the area.
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Tags
night
,
camera
,
photography
,
france
,
abstract
,
game
,
soccer
,
movement
,
vs
,
spain
,
challenge
,
euro
,
icm
,
intentional
,
herrengarten
,
2024
