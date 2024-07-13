Previous
Spiral Descent in Weisser Turm by vincent24
Spiral Descent in Weisser Turm

Within the Weisser Turm in Darmstadt, I captured the spiral descent of this staircase. From the top, the stairs seem to cascade down into a vortex, drawing the viewer’s eye to the center where subtle details come into focus.
13th July 2024 13th Jul 24

Vincent

@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
131% complete

