Photo 479
Spiral Descent in Weisser Turm
Within the Weisser Turm in Darmstadt, I captured the spiral descent of this staircase. From the top, the stairs seem to cascade down into a vortex, drawing the viewer’s eye to the center where subtle details come into focus.
13th July 2024
13th Jul 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
1977
photos
71
followers
70
following
131% complete
Views
1
Album
Others
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
13th July 2024 2:44pm
Tags
architecture
,
perspective
,
monochrome
,
symmetry
,
spiral
,
depth
,
staircase
,
darmstadt
,
turm
,
weisser
