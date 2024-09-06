Previous
Shadows Crossing by vincent24
Shadows Crossing

As the sun dipped low, I captured the dance of light and shadow at Luisenplatz. Pedestrians became silhouettes, their elongated forms stretching across the gleaming tram tracks. The cobblestones and tracks created an interesting pattern.
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

Vincent

@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
