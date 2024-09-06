Sign up
Previous
Photo 457
Shadows Crossing
As the sun dipped low, I captured the dance of light and shadow at Luisenplatz. Pedestrians became silhouettes, their elongated forms stretching across the gleaming tram tracks. The cobblestones and tracks created an interesting pattern.
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
0
0
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2095
photos
77
followers
79
following
450
451
452
453
454
455
456
457
510
1055
1056
511
1057
512
457
1058
Views
1
Album
for challenge
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
6th September 2024 6:27pm
Tags
tracks
,
tram
,
contrast
,
silhouette
,
urban
,
geometry
,
darmstadt
,
pedestrians
