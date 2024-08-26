Sign up
Photo 455
Walking in Shadow
Photo taken at the train station of Frankfurt international airport. The overhead grid of shadows added a cinematic feeling to the scene, as if these travelers were moving through an orchestrated game of light and shadow.
26th August 2024
26th Aug 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
for challenge
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
26th August 2024 4:11pm
Tags
light
,
train
,
shadows
,
play
,
group
,
station
,
airport
,
movement
,
journey
,
collective
,
frankfurt
,
ac-schaller
Corinne C
ace
Outstanding image
August 26th, 2024
Keren
Love the drama in the photo great Black & White
August 26th, 2024
