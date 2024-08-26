Previous
Walking in Shadow by vincent24
Photo 455

Walking in Shadow

Photo taken at the train station of Frankfurt international airport. The overhead grid of shadows added a cinematic feeling to the scene, as if these travelers were moving through an orchestrated game of light and shadow.
26th August 2024 26th Aug 24

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
124% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Outstanding image
August 26th, 2024  
Keren
Love the drama in the photo great Black & White
August 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise