Photo 467
The Long Way Home
The tunnel seems endless, a concrete meditation
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
1
0
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2189
photos
80
followers
79
following
127% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
for challenge
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
20th October 2024 10:56pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
perspective
,
journey
,
infinity
,
switzerland
,
solitude
,
emptiness
mike
ace
excellent infinity shot
October 21st, 2024
