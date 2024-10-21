Previous
Evening Tram Under Painted Skies by vincent24
Evening Tram Under Painted Skies

As dusk falls in Darmstadt, a single tram glides through the quiet streets beneath a sky brushed with the colors of twilight.
21st October 2024 21st Oct 24

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
