Previous
Reflections of Tango in the Alps by vincent24
Photo 1101

Reflections of Tango in the Alps

At a tango event nestled in the heart of Wallis, the reflections on the glass transport you to a serene world. The dancers’ embrace melds with the backdrop of towering Alpine peaks, creating an ethereal moment where nature and dance unite.
19th October 2024 19th Oct 24

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
301% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise