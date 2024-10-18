Sign up
Photo 1100
The Infinite Tunnel
As the car rushed through the tunnel, the lines of light stretching across the walls seemed to converge toward an infinite point.
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
1
0
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2184
photos
80
followers
79
following
301% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
18th October 2024 11:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
motion
,
light
,
lines
,
tunnel
,
speed
,
infinite
,
journey
mike
ace
well executed
October 19th, 2024
